Efficient way to check for changes within element

Hi there,

I’m building out a script which adds some messaging to a listing of products depending on some conditions (e.g. whether they have messaging applied already and if they’re not on an excluded list of URLs stored within an array).

The code I have put together runs on the first load but then fails to run again when the user changes the page number or uses the filtering options. I previously had multiple ways to check for this type of change which meant I could watch the page and act accordingly (i.e. re-fire the test). However, due to a change in the provider for the feed, these functions no longer work for whatever reason (any thoughts as to why?).

The main changes I would like to look for are the URL being amended (due to a user using the filtering options) or when the user navigates to another page of results which is loaded via Ajax I believe. Both of these changes modify the URL within the address bar and also add a result in the browser history so maybe if I can sniff that, I can reapply the messaging to the new set of products.

Option 1

  watchPLP = cb => {
    services.onMutate({
      mutatedNode: document.querySelector("#productlist"),
      settings: {
        attributes: true,
        childList: true
      },
      cb: function () {
        setTimeout(function () {
          if (dom.get(".label_wrapper") === null) {
            cb();
          }
        }, 500);
      }
    });

    console.log("watching");
  };

}

Option 2

	watchPLP = (cb) => {
		window.addEventListener('popstate', function (event) {
			setTimeout(() => {
				if (document.querySelector('.plp-productbadge') === null) {
					cb();
				}
			}, 500);
		});
	};

One further option which I have explored is MutationObserver, as follows which works as it returns the number of changes via a console log. Something which I could build in is if the number of changes is equal or greater than 1 (or something like that) and then fire the function.

However, the other issue is that I cannot seem to fire the messaging function again as I get a “is not defined” error when I try to call it from within the watchPLP function.

One other problem is that I cannot use “observer.disconnect();” as it stops the observe altogether, so the observe just continues to run which is surely causing a drain on performance?

Option 3

	watchPLP = (cb) => {
		// select the target node
		var target = document.querySelector('#productlist');

		// create an observer instance
		var observer = new MutationObserver(function (mutations) {
			mutations.forEach(function (mutation) {
				console.log(mutation.type);
			});
		});

		// configuration of the observer:
		var config = { childList: true, subtree: true }

		// pass in the target node, as well as the observer options
		observer.observe(target, config);
	};

Thanks in advance - let me know if any further information would be helpful!

#2

When they filter or paginate, you are not reloading the page at all right? It is all Ajax correct? If so, I would think that your mutation observer is the way to go. I am assuming you are calling watchPLP just ONCE (at page load) and that sets up the observer one time and all changes will then be seen by the observer. You wouldn’t need to call disconnect in that case and it can just sit there observing and shouldn’t be a performance bottleneck. I mean, that is what it is for, to sit there and observe.

Ajax would then modify the productlist, which would trigger the mutations on observer and you can act accordingly. As long as productlist itself is not removed from the dom, all should be good.

Hopefully I am understanding the issue correctly.