Efficient way to check for changes within element

Hi there,

I’m building out a script which adds some messaging to a listing of products depending on some conditions (e.g. whether they have messaging applied already and if they’re not on an excluded list of URLs stored within an array).

The code I have put together runs on the first load but then fails to run again when the user changes the page number or uses the filtering options. I previously had multiple ways to check for this type of change which meant I could watch the page and act accordingly (i.e. re-fire the test). However, due to a change in the provider for the feed, these functions no longer work for whatever reason (any thoughts as to why?).

The main changes I would like to look for are the URL being amended (due to a user using the filtering options) or when the user navigates to another page of results which is loaded via Ajax I believe. Both of these changes modify the URL within the address bar and also add a result in the browser history so maybe if I can sniff that, I can reapply the messaging to the new set of products.

Option 1

watchPLP = cb => { services.onMutate({ mutatedNode: document.querySelector("#productlist"), settings: { attributes: true, childList: true }, cb: function () { setTimeout(function () { if (dom.get(".label_wrapper") === null) { cb(); } }, 500); } }); console.log("watching"); }; }

Option 2

watchPLP = (cb) => { window.addEventListener('popstate', function (event) { setTimeout(() => { if (document.querySelector('.plp-productbadge') === null) { cb(); } }, 500); }); };

One further option which I have explored is MutationObserver, as follows which works as it returns the number of changes via a console log. Something which I could build in is if the number of changes is equal or greater than 1 (or something like that) and then fire the function.

However, the other issue is that I cannot seem to fire the messaging function again as I get a “is not defined” error when I try to call it from within the watchPLP function.

One other problem is that I cannot use “observer.disconnect();” as it stops the observe altogether, so the observe just continues to run which is surely causing a drain on performance?

Option 3

watchPLP = (cb) => { // select the target node var target = document.querySelector('#productlist'); // create an observer instance var observer = new MutationObserver(function (mutations) { mutations.forEach(function (mutation) { console.log(mutation.type); }); }); // configuration of the observer: var config = { childList: true, subtree: true } // pass in the target node, as well as the observer options observer.observe(target, config); };

Thanks in advance - let me know if any further information would be helpful!