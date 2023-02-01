Check for AJAX request/change within page

Hi all,

In relation to the following thread which I unfortunately didn’t get back to in time before it locked due to other work, I’ve come back to the project and am still facing the same issues.

https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/efficient-way-to-check-for-changes-within-element/399252/7

I have tried rpg_digital’s solution of using lodash but unfortunately I don’t have sufficient access to load the necessary script as the code is all being served via a third-party application - is there a way to do this without lodash?

As per the other thread, I’m attempting to apply a change to some information on the page which is successfully being applied on load. However, due to user interaction, the information is being reloaded and is therefore undoing my changes.

I’ve been able to identify an element which is changing regularly which I can latch onto but am still unclear as to how to check for this change and reapply my updated information.

Any further help would be much appreciated!