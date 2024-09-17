Edit icon in mobile view missing

When I go to mobile responsive view in a web browser the Edit pencil icon currently doesn’t show under the ‘Attachments’ column if the name of the file is really long like in the picture below. I found where the problem is in the developer tools. It is in the span class called d-flex. When I uncheck .d-flex: display: flex !important the icon shows. In the code solution there currently isn’t a scss file so what would be the best way to handle this to get the icon to show based off of what I found. Create a new scss file to handle showing the icon when in mobile view only like @media only screen? If so how would I set that up in the scss file?

Here are the two pics before and after removing the .d-flex css rule

And this is the code for the column