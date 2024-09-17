Edit icon in mobile view missing

When I go to mobile responsive view in a web browser the Edit pencil icon currently doesn’t show under the ‘Attachments’ column if the name of the file is really long like in the picture below. I found where the problem is in the developer tools. It is in the span class called d-flex. When I uncheck .d-flex: display: flex !important the icon shows. In the code solution there currently isn’t a scss file so what would be the best way to handle this to get the icon to show based off of what I found. Create a new scss file to handle showing the icon when in mobile view only like @media only screen? If so how would I set that up in the scss file?
Here are the two pics before and after removing the .d-flex css rule
And this is the code for the column
<ng-template #transactionAttachmentsCell let-row="transaction">
<span class="d-flex flex-row align-items-center">
<ng-container *ngIf="hasWriteAccess || row.attachments?.length > 0; else emptyCell">
<app-button *ngIf="row.attachments?.length > 0"
type="link"
icon="{{ row.attachments[0].matIcon.icon }}"
iconColor="{{ row.attachments[0].matIcon.color }}"
[iconTooltip]="row.attachments[0].filename"
(onClick)="$event.stopPropagation(); openAttachment(row.attachments[0].url)">
{{ (row.attachments[0].filename | truncateFilename: 18) }}
</app-button>
<app-icon-button *ngIf="hasWriteAccess"
[icon]="row.attachments?.length > 1 ? 'more_vert' : (row.attachments?.length > 0 ? 'edit' : 'add')"
[iconTooltip]="row.attachments?.length > 1 ? ('+' + (row.attachments.length - 1) + ' Additional Attachment' + (row.attachments.length - 1 === 1 ? '' : 's')) : null"
(onClick)="$event.stopPropagation(); showManageAttachmentsDialog(row)">
</app-icon-button>
</ng-container>
</span>
</ng-template