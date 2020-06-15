Ecommerce Best Choice Software

Hi all

I’m needing to add an eCommerce online shop to my existing website and at the mo, we can’t afford to pay a monthly subscription. The shop will grow in size (qty products) quite quickly. I have done a wee bit of research because I have done this many years ago using zencart, and I’m looking at opensource due to the fact of restricted funds and am kinda favouring open cart over zencart. What are you opinions about open source free eCommerce and is my research serving me well ?

Secondly, i will be wanting to use a 3rd party template due to the fact that I don’t want the out-of-the-box standard layouts. I have previously posted on this forum about issues surrounding my website template that I purchased and tried to modify and was told that my issue really revolved around the template using way more JS than was necessary.

Am I going to be looking at the same problems with an eCommerce template that uses JS ?

Many thanks everyone