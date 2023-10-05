Echo something only if a column has same value

Databases
Today I tried unsuccessfully to add an element (<h3>articles</h3>) in a webpage with mysql, only if there are articles of that author.
This code works, but I get only the articles, if there are, but I would add also the title <h3>articles</h3> only once (this is the point), at the top of the list of articles.

$queryart = "SELECT * 
FROM `bibliografie`
WHERE tipologia not like '%libro%' and keywords like '%$tema%'  ORDER by autore,data";
$resultart = mysqli_query($db, $queryart);
echo "<ul>";
while ($rowart = mysqli_fetch_array($resultart))
{
  echo "<li>$rowart[autore_nome] <b>$rowart[autore]</b>, 
  “$rowart[titolo]”, <i>$rowart[rivista]</i>, $rowart[data]";
  echo ".</li>";
}
echo "</ul>";

How can add <h3>articles</h3> at the top of a list of articles, only if there are articles?
I hope my question is clear… Otherwise tell me to explain better.