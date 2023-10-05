Echo something only if a column has same value

Today I tried unsuccessfully to add an element (
<h3>articles</h3>) in a webpage with mysql, only if there are articles of that author.
This code works, but I get only the articles, if there are, but I would add also the title
<h3>articles</h3> only once (this is the point), at the top of the list of articles.
$queryart = "SELECT *
FROM `bibliografie`
WHERE tipologia not like '%libro%' and keywords like '%$tema%' ORDER by autore,data";
$resultart = mysqli_query($db, $queryart);
echo "<ul>";
while ($rowart = mysqli_fetch_array($resultart))
{
echo "<li>$rowart[autore_nome] <b>$rowart[autore]</b>,
“$rowart[titolo]”, <i>$rowart[rivista]</i>, $rowart[data]";
echo ".</li>";
}
echo "</ul>";
How can add
<h3>articles</h3> at the top of a list of articles, only if there are articles?
I hope my question is clear… Otherwise tell me to explain better.