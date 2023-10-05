Echo something only if a column has same value

Today I tried unsuccessfully to add an element ( <h3>articles</h3> ) in a webpage with mysql, only if there are articles of that author.

This code works, but I get only the articles, if there are, but I would add also the title <h3>articles</h3> only once (this is the point), at the top of the list of articles.

$queryart = "SELECT * FROM `bibliografie` WHERE tipologia not like '%libro%' and keywords like '%$tema%' ORDER by autore,data"; $resultart = mysqli_query($db, $queryart); echo "<ul>"; while ($rowart = mysqli_fetch_array($resultart)) { echo "<li>$rowart[autore_nome] <b>$rowart[autore]</b>, “$rowart[titolo]”, <i>$rowart[rivista]</i>, $rowart[data]"; echo ".</li>"; } echo "</ul>";