Echo something only if a column has same value

PHP
22

I tried therefore this other code, but nothing changed:

$resultart = mysqli_query($db, $queryart);
$articleList=[];

while ($rowart = mysqli_fetch_array($resultart))
{
  $articleList[]=$rowart;
}

  $href = "$rowart[href]";
  $link = "$intellectualia/$href";
  $issue = "$rowart[rivista]";
  $opera = "$rowart[opera]";  

if ($articleList){
   echo "<h3>Articoli o contributi</h3><ul>";
   foreach ($articleList as $rowart){
    echo "<li>$rowart[autore_nome] <b>$rowart[autore]</b>, “$rowart[titolo]”, in ";
    echo " <i>$rowart[opera]</i>";
    echo " <i>$rowart[rivista]</i>";
    echo ", $rowart[luogo] $rowart[data]";
    if($href != '') {echo " (<a href=\"$link\">vedi</a>)";}
    echo ".</li>";
   }
}
   echo "</ul>";

Neither this worked:


while ($rowart = mysqli_fetch_array($resultart))
{
  $articleList[]=$rowart;
} 

if ($articleList){
  $href = "$rowart[href]";
  $link = "$intellectualia/$href";
  $issue = "$rowart[rivista]";
  $opera = "$rowart[opera]";

Where I’m wrong?

EDIT

Maybe is a cache problem? I will check.

EDIT

No: with another browser same result: all correct except href column.