Early exit from a javascript promise

hello all - earlier this year i posted this sitepoint question about how to structure my promise.
one of the stackOverflow answers suggested something like this using
throw new Error:
firstPromise.then ( result => () {
// process result
if ( time to exit early for whatever reason ) {
throw new Error ( 'Normal exiting after firstPromise');
}
return secondPromise(result);
})
.then ( result2 => {
// process result2
if ( time to exit early for whatever reason ) {
throw new Error ( 'Normal exiting after secondPromise');
}
return thirdPromise(result2);
})
.then ( result3 => {
// process result3
return lastPromise(result3);
})
.catch ( catchVal => { console.log(catchVal);
})
;
using
throw new Error certainly works very well, except what if the condition is not really a runtime error at all, but rather a normal situation? using this sorta gives some scary-looking message (as it should).
it would be nice not to see all the error messages in the console. i should think you could do a “jump to end” or even like a
break; to a named point.
note: i really have no control over how all these functions work or how they are written since they are part of a package. and i would like to not have to break anything up using functions unless i absolutely have to.