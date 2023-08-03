Early exit from a javascript promise

hello all - earlier this year i posted this sitepoint question about how to structure my promise.

one of the stackOverflow answers suggested something like this using throw new Error :

firstPromise.then ( result => () { // process result if ( time to exit early for whatever reason ) { throw new Error ( 'Normal exiting after firstPromise'); } return secondPromise(result); }) .then ( result2 => { // process result2 if ( time to exit early for whatever reason ) { throw new Error ( 'Normal exiting after secondPromise'); } return thirdPromise(result2); }) .then ( result3 => { // process result3 return lastPromise(result3); }) .catch ( catchVal => { console.log(catchVal); }) ;

using throw new Error certainly works very well, except what if the condition is not really a runtime error at all, but rather a normal situation? using this sorta gives some scary-looking message (as it should).

it would be nice not to see all the error messages in the console. i should think you could do a “jump to end” or even like a break; to a named point.

note: i really have no control over how all these functions work or how they are written since they are part of a package. and i would like to not have to break anything up using functions unless i absolutely have to.