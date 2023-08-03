Early exit from a javascript promise

JavaScript
1

hello all - earlier this year i posted this sitepoint question about how to structure my promise.

one of the stackOverflow answers suggested something like this using throw new Error:

firstPromise.then ( result => ()  {
    // process result
    if  ( time to exit early for whatever reason ) {
        throw new Error ( 'Normal exiting after  firstPromise');
   }
    return secondPromise(result);
})
.then ( result2 =>  {
   // process result2
    if  ( time to exit early for whatever reason ) {
        throw new Error ( 'Normal exiting after secondPromise');
   }
    return thirdPromise(result2);
})
.then ( result3 => {
   // process result3
    return lastPromise(result3);
})
.catch ( catchVal => { console.log(catchVal); 
})
;

using throw new Error certainly works very well, except what if the condition is not really a runtime error at all, but rather a normal situation? using this sorta gives some scary-looking message (as it should).

it would be nice not to see all the error messages in the console. i should think you could do a “jump to end” or even like a break; to a named point.

note: i really have no control over how all these functions work or how they are written since they are part of a package. and i would like to not have to break anything up using functions unless i absolutely have to.