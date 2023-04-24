Best way to use if/else in a promise chain

hello all-

i had a look at this SO reply for the best way to include an if/else in a promise chain. the accepted solution looks like this:

new Promise(resolve => resolve({success:true})) .then(value => { console.log('second block:', value); if (value.success) { //skip the rest of this chain and return the value to caller return value; } //do something else and continue return somethingElse().then(value => { console.log('3rd block:', value); return value; }); }).then(value => { //The caller's chain would continue here whether 3rd block is skipped or not console.log('final block:', value); return value; });

i played around with it, this does seem to work just fine.

notice the syntax using the two return statements (interesting)

*return* somethingElse().then(value => { console.log('3rd block:', value); *return* value; });

would this be the preferred way to embed an if/else into a js promise chain?

i found another older SO solution here, but this solution seems like it creates too many unnecessary function statements.

(why are promises so difficult for me to master? please dont answer that…)