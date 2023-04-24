Best way to use if/else in a promise chain

JavaScript
1

hello all-

i had a look at this SO reply for the best way to include an if/else in a promise chain. the accepted solution looks like this:

new Promise(resolve => resolve({success:true}))
.then(value => {
    console.log('second block:', value);
    if (value.success) {
        //skip the rest of this chain and return the value to caller
        return value;
    }
    //do something else and continue
    return somethingElse().then(value => {
        console.log('3rd block:', value);
        return value;
    });
}).then(value => {
    //The caller's chain would continue here whether 3rd block is skipped or not
    console.log('final block:', value);
    return value;
});

i played around with it, this does seem to work just fine. :blush:

notice the syntax using the two return statements (interesting)

*return* somethingElse().then(value => {
    console.log('3rd block:', value);
    *return* value;
});

would this be the preferred way to embed an if/else into a js promise chain?

i found another older SO solution here, but this solution seems like it creates too many unnecessary function statements.

(why are promises so difficult for me to master? please dont answer that…)

2

I don’t understand why you would use a success in the resolve return? That’s why there is a resolve and reject. For me resolve is only called if success is true otherwise reject is called.