Dynamically Create Card Grid Using Foreach In PHP

Good day
I am trying to create a three column bootstrap card that will dynamically display data using php and mysql my challenge is instead of dispaying in a grid it is displaying linearly. see the code below
[<?php
require "database/dbconfig.php";
//include_once __DIR__.'/core-php-admin/database/dbconfig.php';
$query = "SELECT * FROM users";
$query_run = mysqli_query($connection, $query);
if (mysqli_num_rows($query_run) >0)
{
foreach ($query_run as $row)
{
?>
<div class="container py-5">
<div class="row mt-3">
<div class="col-xs-12 col-sm-6 col-md-4">
<div class="frontside">
<div class=" my-card card shadow-sm p-3 mb-5 bg-white rounded">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-3">
<img class="card-img user-img d-none d-sm-block" src="img/participants/bizlogo.png" alt="Card image"/>
<img class="card-img user-img user-img d-none d-sm-block" src="img/participants/bizlogo.png" alt="Card image"/>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="card-body-right">
<p class="card-title" style="font-family:Montserrat; font-size:15px"><strong>Maramoja Transport</strong>
<br>
<span class="sub-title" style="line-height:17px">Founder: Nasiru Mustapha </span>
</p>
<p class="card-text" style="font-family:Montserrat; font-size:15px">
Maramoja Transport
</p>
<a href="#trasteaprofile" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#trasteaprofile"><p style="font-family:Montserrat; font-size:15px">See More</p></a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<?php
}
}
else
{
echo "No record found";
}
?>](https://)
kindly help