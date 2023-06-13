Making div card as row list each have 4

Hi Team
I have a div card for product image, i need to make them split to have rows each. Each row must have 4 images and second row 4 images. Does anyone can assist me to this?
//div card as row list from here.
// Display the products
$stmt = $pdo->query("SELECT * FROM products");
$products = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
foreach ($products as $product) {
$productID = $product['id'];
$productName = $product['product_name'];
$productPrice = $product['product_price'];
$productImage = $product['product_image'];
// Start a Bootstrap card with a column class
echo "<div class='col-md-3'>
<div class='card product-card'>
<img src='$productImage' class='card-img-top' alt='$productName'>
<div class='card-body'>
<h5 class='card-title'>$productName</h5>
<p class='card-text'>Price: $productPrice</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>";