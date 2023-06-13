Making div card as row list each have 4

HTML & CSS
Hi Team

I have a div card for product image, i need to make them split to have rows each. Each row must have 4 images and second row 4 images. Does anyone can assist me to this?

//div card as row list from here.

// Display the products
$stmt = $pdo->query("SELECT * FROM products");
$products = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

foreach ($products as $product) {
    $productID = $product['id'];
    $productName = $product['product_name'];
    $productPrice = $product['product_price'];
    $productImage = $product['product_image'];

    // Start a Bootstrap card with a column class
    echo "<div class='col-md-3'>
            <div class='card product-card'>
                <img src='$productImage' class='card-img-top' alt='$productName'>
                <div class='card-body'>
                    <h5 class='card-title'>$productName</h5>
                    <p class='card-text'>Price: $productPrice</p>
                </div>
            </div>
        </div>";
We can’t help you style PHP, unfortunately. Could you post your HTML output (or a demo of the output you’re aiming for), and preferably the CSS you’ve tried so far.

