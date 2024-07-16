Dynamic class on laravel

as im in process of learning laravel, i was wondering if there is any way to pass dynamic class in component…
folder-> view->components->common.blade.php
<div class="py-3 d-flex justify-content-center $dynamic">
---content goes here----
</div>
welcome.blade.php
so i want pass class to $dynamic like:bg-red for background-color,
bg-image for background-image, bg-overlay for overlay-color.
<x-common>
</x-common>
i want pass some class on $dyanmic for use css for background-color,bg-image, padding etc according to need of design/ template