Dynamic class on laravel

as im in process of learning laravel, i was wondering if there is any way to pass dynamic class in component…

folder-> view->components->common.blade.php <div class="py-3 d-flex justify-content-center $dynamic"> ---content goes here---- </div>

welcome.blade.php

so i want pass class to $dynamic like:bg-red for background-color, bg-image for background-image, bg-overlay for overlay-color. <x-common> </x-common>

i want pass some class on $dyanmic for use css for background-color,bg-image, padding etc according to need of design/ template