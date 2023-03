I have inherited a website for our school - I am trying to update it. Along the top, there are menu options. The For Parents option has several sub items. I have sequenced them so they should appear as a drop down menu using Appearance, Menu. There is no dropdown menu visible on home page.

I tried the same thing on a blank Wordpress page and it works perfectly. Any ideas what I can do? This is the website http://enfieldps.ie/

Many thanks.