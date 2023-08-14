Dropdown menu default value

Hi, with a userscript from this page (saved from the original), in dropdown menu “Formato”, I’m trying to set “Xls (Excel)” as default value.

This is the related HTML code:

<select name="formatoOut" style="min-width: 0px; display: none;"> <option value="DOC"> Doc (Word)</option> <option value="ODT"> Odt (OpenOffice Writer)</option> <option value="PDF"> Pdf (Acrobat Reader)</option> <option value="XLS"> Xls (Excel)</option> </select>

For a similar page this userscript worked for me, but not here:

document.querySelector("select[name='formatoOut']").value="XLS"; document.querySelector("div[class='chosen-container chosen-container-single chosen-container-single-nosearch'] a[class='chosen-single'] span").innerHTML = "Xls (Excel)"

I think the combobox is created through the “Chosen” jQuery plugin (official page).

Thanks very much!