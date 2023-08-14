Dropdown menu default value

Hi, with a userscript from this page (saved from the original), in dropdown menu “Formato”, I’m trying to set “Xls (Excel)” as default value.
This is the related HTML code:
<select name="formatoOut" style="min-width: 0px; display: none;">
<option value="DOC">
Doc (Word)</option>
<option value="ODT">
Odt (OpenOffice Writer)</option>
<option value="PDF">
Pdf (Acrobat Reader)</option>
<option value="XLS">
Xls (Excel)</option>
</select>
For a similar page this userscript worked for me, but not here:
document.querySelector("select[name='formatoOut']").value="XLS";
document.querySelector("div[class='chosen-container chosen-container-single chosen-container-single-nosearch'] a[class='chosen-single'] span").innerHTML = "Xls (Excel)"
I think the combobox is created through the “Chosen” jQuery plugin (official page).
Thanks very much!
Think you’d have to move the “selected” attribute to the correct option, and then call the “Tell Chosen the select box has changed” function as specified in their documentation…
// tell Chosen that a select has changed
$('.my_select_box').trigger('chosen:updated');
Maybe I am completly blind but I see now option with value “XLS”
1 Like
Thank you, finally this userscript worked on TamperMonkey, but I use another userscript that doesn’t support jQuery. Is there a way to use purejavascript, instead of jQuery? Thanks again!
Sorry, I corrected the snippet
You… should be able to, by using
querySelector and dispatchEvent (along with an Event object)
Creating and triggering events - Event reference | MDN (mozilla.org)
If you have only one element with his name you can use
let elements = document.getElementsByName("formatoOut");
element[0].value = 'XLS';
1 Like
Thanks, I tried this, but does not work:
(function() {
'use strict';
function setDefaultValue() {
var selectElement = document.querySelector('select[name="formatoOut"]');
if (selectElement) {
var options = selectElement.options;
for (var i = 0; i < options.length; i++) {
if (options[i].value === "XLS") {
options[i].selected = true;
break;
}
}
// Trigger the "change" event to update the Chosen combobox
var event = new Event('change', { bubbles: true });
selectElement.dispatchEvent(event);
}
}
// Wait for the page to load
window.addEventListener('load', function() {
// Call the function to set the default value
setDefaultValue();
});
})();
That’s not the same event, is it?