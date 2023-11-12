Set default option value of combobox in popup

Hi, with a userscript on this uploaded webpage (saved from the originale) I would like to set

“O2 - SCARTO ORDINARIO 2024” as default option value of the combobox of the popup. This is the html of the combobox:

<select class="grid-12" id="comboWorklist" name="idWorklist" style="display: none;"> <option value="211">O2 - LIBRI SMARRITI</option><option value="230">O2 - NON RESTITUITI</option><option value="231">O2 - SCARTO ORDINARIO 2024</option></select> <div class="chosen-container chosen-container-single grid-12 chosen-container-single-nosearch" style="width: 250.667px;" title="" id="comboWorklist_chosen"><a class="chosen-single" tabindex="-1"><span>O2 - LIBRI SMARRITI</span><div><b></b></div></a><div class="chosen-drop"><div class="chosen-search"><input type="text" autocomplete="off" readonly=""></div><ul class="chosen-results"><li class="active-result result-selected" data-option-array-index="0" style="">O2 - LIBRI SMARRITI</li><li class="active-result" data-option-array-index="1" style="">O2 - NON RESTITUITI</li><li class="active-result" data-option-array-index="2" style="">O2 - SCARTO ORDINARIO 2024</li></ul></div></div>

The popup opens after clicking on the button “Aggiungi a lista”, that has this HTML:

<ol data-parent="15030030000000"> <li data-id="15030030100000"> <a title="Aggiungi a lista" data-fn="D_INV_AGGWLIST_DET" href="/sebina/catalogazione/D_INV_AGGWLIST_DET.do?codMenu=15030030100000&codFnz=D_INV_AGGWLIST_DET"> <span class="tooltip"> Aggiungi a lista</span> </a> </li> </ol>

This is what I tried without succes, thank you!