Drf-api-action - A new way of testing web development in Python

i All!
I’m proud to share my new first open-source project
drf-api-action.
This project was built as a side project at work in which we had to tweak DRF for our own needs, this project was successful back then so I wanted to publish it to everyone
The
drf-api-action Python package is designed to elevate your testing experience for Django Rest Framework (DRF) REST endpoints. With the custom decorator
api-action, this package empowers you to effortlessly test your REST endpoints as if they were conventional functions.
Features:
Simplified Testing: Testing DRF REST endpoints using the
api-action decorator, treating them like regular functions.
Seamless Integration: Replacing DRF’s action decorator with
api-action in your WebViewSet seamlessly.
Clear Traceback: Instead of getting a response with error code, get the real traceback that led to the error.
Pagination Support: Paginating easily through pages by a single kwarg.
Please let me know what you think/ any feedback.
It means a lot since it’s my first open-source project