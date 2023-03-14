Doesn't show modal window

As planned, the model window should appear from the corner, and disappear, like a mouse not on an element of the model window, but my window just appeared, but after adding the condition, if nothing works,
<div id="enterModal"><img src="/img/open.png" width="15px" height="15px">Войти</div>
<div id="showModal">
<a href="/pablic/login.php">Log In</a>
<a href="/pablic/signup.php">Sign Up</a>
</div>
css
#enterModal{
position: relative;
}
#showModal{
display: none;
width: 300px;
height: 300px;
background: rgb(252, 254, 252);
position: absolute;
right: 0;
top: -10px;
z-index: 99999;
box-shadow: 0 0 15px gray;
border-radius: 10px;
transform: scale(0);
transition: .5s;
}
#showModal>a{
display: grid;
height: 40px;
width: 90px;
background: black;
border-radius: 5px;
color: white;
justify-items: center;
align-items: center;
margin: 0 auto;
margin-top: 30px;
}
javascript
enterModal.onclick = function () {
showModal.style.display = "block";
showModal.style.transform = "scale(1)";
if (showModal.onmouseover != showModal) {
showModal.style.display = "none";
}
}
First, I can’t get the window to appear on click and disappear as soon as the mouse leaves the window.
where do you define
enterModal in javascript?
PaulOB
March 15, 2023, 11:27am
4
Maybe also add a click to close button so touch devices can play:)
Very good pont!
I have updated the CodePen in Post
#3
I have such a question, how to make the expansion expand and collapse in the perception LOGIN?
I was unable to raise the window to the parent element
<script>
document.querySelector("#enterModal").addEventListener("click",show);
document.querySelector("#showModal").addEventListener("mouseleave",hide);
document.querySelector("#closeModal").addEventListener("click",hide);
function show(){
showModal.style.transform="scale(1)";
showModal.style.right="130px";
showModal.style.top="115px";
}
function hide(){
showModal.style.transform="scale(0)";
showModal.style.right="-5px";
showModal.style.top="-5px";
}
</script>
In the CSS change transition from:
transition: transform 0.5s;
to:
transition: transform 0.5s, right 0.5s, top 0.5s;
transition: transform .5s, right 0.5s, top 0.5s; not works
I am not clear what you are trying to achieve.
Here is
transition: transform 0.5s, right 0.5s, top 0.5s; working:
I just need to raise the model window to the desired element, the parent, so that it expands away from the parent.
#showModal{
/* display: none; */
width: 300px;
height: 300px;
background: rgb(252, 254, 252);
position: absolute;
right: -10px;
top: -80px;
z-index: 99999;
box-shadow: 0 0 15px gray;
border-radius: 10px;
transform: scale(0);
transition: 1s;
}
so why doesn’t it work?
Are you saying that you want the modal element to expand to the left of the
<div id="enterModal"> element?
No, I want to exit with enterModal
like this
no, you come out from around the corner, and I want to enter from the inscription
Like this from the left of the
<button>?
Note 1: there are currently some ‘magic numbers’ in the CSS which is not good practice.
Note 2: the width of button plus modal panel is greater than the width of small smartphones,
Archibald:
Note 1: there are currently some ‘magic numbers’ in the CSS which is not good practice.
Note 2: the width of button plus modal panel is greater than the width of small smartphones,
It doesn’t work for me like it does for you, the window appeared and immediately closed itself, I initially thought that it was easy for me to do this, but I don’t understand why such difficulties in simple things)
from the parent it does not appear for some reason.
Are you saying that my CodePen is OK but the code does not work when you insert the HTML, CSS and JavaScript into the web page you are developing?
I have just tried the CodePen in Post
#18 on a smartphone. The modal panel appears when I click on the
Войти button and disappears when I click on the button. The layout of the modal panel is incorrect: I guess my smartphone’s browser is so old that it does not like
display: grid. Also, surprisingly, the X is not red for some reason.
<script>
document.querySelector("#enterModal").addEventListener("click",show);
document.querySelector("#showModal").addEventListener("mouseleave",hide);
document.querySelector("#closeModal").addEventListener("click",hide);
function show(){
showModal.style.transform="scale(1)";
showModal.style.right="130px";
showModal.style.top="115px";
}
function hide(){
showModal.style.transform="scale(0)";
showModal.style.right="30px";
showModal.style.top="-65px";
}
</script>
#showModal{
/* display: none; */
width: 300px;
height: 300px;
background: rgb(252, 254, 252);
position: absolute;
right: 30px;
top: -65px;
z-index: 99999;
box-shadow: 0 0 15px gray;
border-radius: 10px;
transform: scale(0);
/* transform-origin: top right; */
/* transition: transform 0.5s, right 0.5s, top 0.5s; */
transition: 1s;
}
Thanks for pointing me in the right direction, I did the way the code should work