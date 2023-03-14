Doesn't show modal window

As planned, the model window should appear from the corner, and disappear, like a mouse not on an element of the model window, but my window just appeared, but after adding the condition, if nothing works,

<div id="enterModal"><img src="/img/open.png" width="15px" height="15px">Войти</div> <div id="showModal"> <a href="/pablic/login.php">Log In</a> <a href="/pablic/signup.php">Sign Up</a> </div>

css

#enterModal{ position: relative; } #showModal{ display: none; width: 300px; height: 300px; background: rgb(252, 254, 252); position: absolute; right: 0; top: -10px; z-index: 99999; box-shadow: 0 0 15px gray; border-radius: 10px; transform: scale(0); transition: .5s; } #showModal>a{ display: grid; height: 40px; width: 90px; background: black; border-radius: 5px; color: white; justify-items: center; align-items: center; margin: 0 auto; margin-top: 30px; }

javascript

enterModal.onclick = function () { showModal.style.display = "block"; showModal.style.transform = "scale(1)"; if (showModal.onmouseover != showModal) { showModal.style.display = "none"; } }

First, I can’t get the window to appear on click and disappear as soon as the mouse leaves the window.