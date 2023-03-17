Doesn't show modal window

To be fair, the window is “always work(ing) the same way”. You told it “be at 60,8”, and it is, every time. It’s just that 60,8 isnt the same place if you crush your window down to the point that items on your page are being rearranged.

If you’re going to start thinking about “what happens if my page is small”, you might want to look at the size of the Modal as well, as you’ve fixed that as 300x300…