Does microsoft Identity have a web admin interface?

hi guys

we are working on a new project that would manage enterprise clients in Microsoft full stack technologies

my company architect recommended www.keycloak.org as the identity provider, which I found odd, as its written in Java/Linux and a 3rd party db and I cannot overturn there decision, but the devs are not happy with it.

The main positives about it, is the admin interface which gives you ability to configure without coding and gives the testing team ability to add/configure and test users and user permissions

MY QUESTION

I recall back in the day 2003 with asp_regsql tool first came out, it give you (not only a db configuration, but ) …an admin interface, but I never really used, as we built code from scratch

Where can I find this WEB ADMIN tool or better for either Identity 2.0 or Identity server ?

many thanks