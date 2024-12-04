Does anyone know how to develop a calculator in wordpress site?

I’m working on developing a Term Insurance Calculator for a WordPress site and would appreciate some guidance on best practices or advice on resolving potential issues. Here’s what I’ve done so far and where I need help:

Objective: Create a calculator that helps users estimate their term insurance coverage based on inputs like:

Age Monthly Expenses Outstanding Loans Inflation Rate Desired Coverage Period

How to approach further to develop the calculator?

Calculator Logic Development:

Developed a formula in Excel that considers: Present and future expenses adjusted for inflation. Loan repayment obligations. Years of protection needed. Translated the formula into JavaScript for real-time calculations.

Do I need to write a custom code for Wordpress indication? And how to design the basic UI for the calculator interface?