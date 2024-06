I want to center a div horizontally and vertically. This is the CSS I’m using from

blog.hubspot.com 11 Ways to Center a Div or Text in a Div in CSS Need to create custom layouts for your website? Learn how to center div horizontally and vertically, and beyond in CSS.

top: 50%; height: 50%; transform: translate(0, -50%); width: 60%; margin: auto; border: solid;

It is centering vertically, but not horizontally. It aligned left.