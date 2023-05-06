Display users name when logged in on the page they are visiting

Hello guys, I’m quite a beginner in php and I’ve been trying to deal with this for over a week now but I just don’t know what to do to make this work. I created a simple login system on my website (login.php), containing variables username and password. This works pretty fine but I got another page called advisory (advisory.php) and I want the username from login.php to be displayed in the form in advisory.php (instead of the ‘Anonymous’ value that I temporarily put there) when the user is logged in, as well. And I also would like to have the username displayed through all of the pages of the website. Do you please have any advice how to do that? I have been trying to figure this out with echo “Hello {$_SESSION[‘account’]}”; or echo "Welcome " . $_SESSION[‘account’] . “!”; or $_SESSION[‘username’] but no success. I actually don’t know how to make this work, since I’ve set $_SESSION[‘account’] = $row[‘id’]; but for login.php this works: echo 'You’re logged in as ’ . $row[‘username’]; but I don’t know how to display the username in the advisory.php and in all the pages of the website. Nothing works so far. Thank you all a lot for any kind of advice!

This is my login.php

<?php session_start(); ?>

<?php
    if(isset($_SESSION['account'])) {
        $conn = mysqli_connect("localhost", "root", "", "eshop-tech");
        $id = $_SESSION['account'];
        $result = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM users WHERE id= $id");
        $row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result);

        echo 'You're logged in as ' . $row['username'];

        echo '<div class="logout">
                <h3>Logout</h3>
                <form action="logout-sql.php" method="post">
                    <input type="submit" name="submit" value="Logout"><br>
                </form>
            </div>';

        } else {

        echo '<span class="login-page">
        <h3>Log In here</h3><br>
                <form id="inputs-page" action="login-sql.php" method="post">
                
                    <div class="form-inputs-page">
                        <input type="text" name="username" placeholder="username"><br>
                   
                        <input type="password" name="password" placeholder="password"><br>
                    </div>

                    <div class="forget-page">    
                        <a href="forgot.php">Forgot password?</a>
                    </div><br>    

                    
                        <input type="submit" id="send-button-page" name="submit" value="Submit"><br>
                    

                    <div class="createacc-page">
                        <a href="signup.php">Sign Up</a>
                    </div>    
                        
                </form>

            </span>'; 
             }
?>

This is login-sql.php

<?php

$conn = mysqli_connect(“localhost”, “root”, “”, “eshop-tech”);

$username = $_POST[‘username’];
$password = $_POST[‘password’];

$sql = “SELECT * FROM users WHERE username = ?”;

$stmt = mysqli_stmt_init($conn);
if (mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt, $sql)) {
mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt, “s”, $username);
mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt);
$result = mysqli_stmt_get_result($stmt);

if (mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0) {
    while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
        if (password_verify($password, $row['password'])) {
            session_start();
            $_SESSION['account'] = $row['id'];
            header('Location: ' . $_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER']);
            exit();
        } else {
            header("Location: login.php?error=invalidusernameorpassword");
            exit();
        }

    }
} else {
    header("Location: login.php?error=invalidusernameorpassword");
    exit();
}

} else {
header(“Location: login.php?error=sql”);
exit();
}

?>

This is my form in advisory.php

<?php session_start(); 
date_default_timezone_set('Europe/Berlin');

include "advisory-sql.php";

include "advisory-comments.php";


    echo "<form method='POST' action='".setComments($conn)."'>
        <input type='hidden' name='name' value='Anonymous'>
        <input type='hidden' name='date' value='".date('Y-m-d | H:i:s')."'>
        <textarea name='message' cols='30' rows='10'></textarea><br>
        <input type='submit' name='submitComment' value='Submit'><br>
    </form>";

    getComments($conn);

?>

This is advisory-comments.php

<?php

function setComments($conn) {
if (isset($_POST[‘submitComment’])) { $name = $_POST[‘name’];
$date = $_POST[‘date’];
$message = $_POST[‘message’];

$sql = "INSERT INTO advisory (name, date, message) VALUES ('$name', '$date', '$message')";

$result = $conn->query($sql); 

}

}

function getComments($conn) {
$sql = “SELECT * FROM advisory ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 5”;
$result = $conn->query($sql);
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {

    echo "<div class='comment_box'><p>";
        echo $row['name']."<br>";
        echo $row['date']."<br>";
        echo nl2br($row['message']);
    echo"</p></div>";
}

}

?>