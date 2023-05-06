Display users name when logged in on the page they are visiting

Hello guys, I’m quite a beginner in php and I’ve been trying to deal with this for over a week now but I just don’t know what to do to make this work. I created a simple login system on my website (login.php), containing variables username and password. This works pretty fine but I got another page called advisory (advisory.php) and I want the username from login.php to be displayed in the form in advisory.php (instead of the ‘Anonymous’ value that I temporarily put there) when the user is logged in, as well. And I also would like to have the username displayed through all of the pages of the website. Do you please have any advice how to do that? I have been trying to figure this out with echo “Hello {$_SESSION[‘account’]}”; or echo "Welcome " . $_SESSION[‘account’] . “!”; or $_SESSION[‘username’] but no success. I actually don’t know how to make this work, since I’ve set $_SESSION[‘account’] = $row[‘id’]; but for login.php this works: echo 'You’re logged in as ’ . $row[‘username’]; but I don’t know how to display the username in the advisory.php and in all the pages of the website. Nothing works so far. Thank you all a lot for any kind of advice!
This is my login.php
<?php session_start(); ?>
// html part
<?php if(isset($_SESSION['account'])) { $conn = mysqli_connect("localhost", "root", "", "eshop-tech"); $id = $_SESSION['account']; $result = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM users WHERE id= $id"); $row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result); echo 'You're logged in as ' . $row['username']; echo '<div class="logout"> <h3>Logout</h3> <form action="logout-sql.php" method="post"> <input type="submit" name="submit" value="Logout"><br> </form> </div>'; } else { echo '<span class="login-page"> <h3>Log In here</h3><br> <form id="inputs-page" action="login-sql.php" method="post"> <div class="form-inputs-page"> <input type="text" name="username" placeholder="username"><br> <input type="password" name="password" placeholder="password"><br> </div> <div class="forget-page"> <a href="forgot.php">Forgot password?</a> </div><br> <input type="submit" id="send-button-page" name="submit" value="Submit"><br> <div class="createacc-page"> <a href="signup.php">Sign Up</a> </div> </form> </span>'; } ?>
This is login-sql.php
<?php
$conn = mysqli_connect(“localhost”, “root”, “”, “eshop-tech”);
$username = $_POST[‘username’];
$password = $_POST[‘password’];
$sql = “SELECT * FROM users WHERE username = ?”;
$stmt = mysqli_stmt_init($conn);
if (mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt, $sql)) {
mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt, “s”, $username);
mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt);
$result = mysqli_stmt_get_result($stmt);
if (mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0) { while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) { if (password_verify($password, $row['password'])) { session_start(); $_SESSION['account'] = $row['id']; header('Location: ' . $_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER']); exit(); } else { header("Location: login.php?error=invalidusernameorpassword"); exit(); } } } else { header("Location: login.php?error=invalidusernameorpassword"); exit(); }
} else {
header(“Location: login.php?error=sql”);
exit();
}
?>
This is my form in advisory.php
<?php session_start();
date_default_timezone_set('Europe/Berlin'); include "advisory-sql.php"; include "advisory-comments.php"; echo "<form method='POST' action='".setComments($conn)."'> <input type='hidden' name='name' value='Anonymous'> <input type='hidden' name='date' value='".date('Y-m-d | H:i:s')."'> <textarea name='message' cols='30' rows='10'></textarea><br> <input type='submit' name='submitComment' value='Submit'><br> </form>"; getComments($conn);
?>
This is advisory-comments.php
<?php
function setComments($conn) {
if (isset($_POST[‘submitComment’])) { $name = $_POST[‘name’];
$date = $_POST[‘date’];
$message = $_POST[‘message’];
$sql = "INSERT INTO advisory (name, date, message) VALUES ('$name', '$date', '$message')"; $result = $conn->query($sql); }
}
function getComments($conn) {
$sql = “SELECT * FROM advisory ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 5”;
$result = $conn->query($sql);
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
echo "<div class='comment_box'><p>"; echo $row['name']."<br>"; echo $row['date']."<br>"; echo nl2br($row['message']); echo"</p></div>"; }
}
?>