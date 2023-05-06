Display users name when logged in on the page they are visiting

Hello guys, I’m quite a beginner in php and I’ve been trying to deal with this for over a week now but I just don’t know what to do to make this work. I created a simple login system on my website (login.php), containing variables username and password. This works pretty fine but I got another page called advisory (advisory.php) and I want the username from login.php to be displayed in the form in advisory.php (instead of the ‘Anonymous’ value that I temporarily put there) when the user is logged in, as well. And I also would like to have the username displayed through all of the pages of the website. Do you please have any advice how to do that? I have been trying to figure this out with echo “Hello {$_SESSION[‘account’]}”; or echo "Welcome " . $_SESSION[‘account’] . “!”; or $_SESSION[‘username’] but no success. I actually don’t know how to make this work, since I’ve set $_SESSION[‘account’] = $row[‘id’]; but for login.php this works: echo 'You’re logged in as ’ . $row[‘username’]; but I don’t know how to display the username in the advisory.php and in all the pages of the website. Nothing works so far. Thank you all a lot for any kind of advice!

This is my login.php

<?php session_start(); ?> // html part <?php if(isset($_SESSION['account'])) { $conn = mysqli_connect("localhost", "root", "", "eshop-tech"); $id = $_SESSION['account']; $result = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM users WHERE id= $id"); $row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result); echo 'You're logged in as ' . $row['username']; echo '<div class="logout"> <h3>Logout</h3> <form action="logout-sql.php" method="post"> <input type="submit" name="submit" value="Logout"><br> </form> </div>'; } else { echo '<span class="login-page"> <h3>Log In here</h3><br> <form id="inputs-page" action="login-sql.php" method="post"> <div class="form-inputs-page"> <input type="text" name="username" placeholder="username"><br> <input type="password" name="password" placeholder="password"><br> </div> <div class="forget-page"> <a href="forgot.php">Forgot password?</a> </div><br> <input type="submit" id="send-button-page" name="submit" value="Submit"><br> <div class="createacc-page"> <a href="signup.php">Sign Up</a> </div> </form> </span>'; } ?>

This is login-sql.php

<?php

$conn = mysqli_connect(“localhost”, “root”, “”, “eshop-tech”); $username = $_POST[‘username’];

$password = $_POST[‘password’]; $sql = “SELECT * FROM users WHERE username = ?”; $stmt = mysqli_stmt_init($conn);

if (mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt, $sql)) {

mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt, “s”, $username);

mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt);

$result = mysqli_stmt_get_result($stmt); if (mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0) { while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) { if (password_verify($password, $row['password'])) { session_start(); $_SESSION['account'] = $row['id']; header('Location: ' . $_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER']); exit(); } else { header("Location: login.php?error=invalidusernameorpassword"); exit(); } } } else { header("Location: login.php?error=invalidusernameorpassword"); exit(); } } else {

header(“Location: login.php?error=sql”);

exit();

} ?>

This is my form in advisory.php

<?php session_start();

date_default_timezone_set('Europe/Berlin'); include "advisory-sql.php"; include "advisory-comments.php"; echo "<form method='POST' action='".setComments($conn)."'> <input type='hidden' name='name' value='Anonymous'> <input type='hidden' name='date' value='".date('Y-m-d | H:i:s')."'> <textarea name='message' cols='30' rows='10'></textarea><br> <input type='submit' name='submitComment' value='Submit'><br> </form>"; getComments($conn); ?>

This is advisory-comments.php

<?php