Display >> in my button hover

Good morning,
I don’t understand why in my “Register” button I don’t see the hover effect “>>”
Do you have an idea ?
**index.html**
<div class="link_buttons">
<a href="#">Login</a>
<a href="#" class="orange_link"><span>S'inscrire </span></a>
</div>
style.css
.link_buttons a {
margin-left: 15px;
}
.link_buttons a:first-child {
color: #f26440;
}
.orange_link {
color: #fff;
padding: 8px 30px;
background-color: #f26440;
border-radius: 4px;
text-transform: capitalize;
cursor: pointer;
}
.orange_link span {
cursor: pointer;
display: inline-block;
position: relative;
transition: 0.5s;
}
.orange_link:after {
content: '\00bb';
position: absolute;
opacity: 0;
top: 0;
right: -20px;
transition: 0.5s;
}
.orange_link:hover span {
padding-right: 25px;
}
.orange_link:hover span:after {
opacity: 1;
right: 0;
}