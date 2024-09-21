Effect on my button on hover and it is aligned

Good morning
I would like to make an effect on my button “donate” on hover and have it aligned with my other button
Can you help me?
Thanks to you
html code
<center>
<a href="" class="blockoPayBtn" data-toggle="modal" data-uid="a48e713c51ff4222">
<img width="160" src="./img/donate.png">
</a>
<script src="https://www.blockonomics.co/js/pay_button.js"></script>
</center>
</div>
<div class="ditails">
<h2>test<span>xxxxx</span> xxxxxxx</h2>
<p>
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
</p>
<a href="https://test.be/"><button>See the Project</button></a>
</div>
css
button {
display: inline-block;
padding: 15px 25px;
margin: 0px 50px;
font-size: 24px;
cursor: pointer;
text-align: center;
text-decoration: none;
outline: none;
color: white;
background-color: var(--prime-color);
border: none;
border-radius: 15px;
}
button:hover {
background-color: #808080;
}