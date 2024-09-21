Effect on my button on hover and it is aligned

HTML & CSS
1

Good morning

I would like to make an effect on my button “donate” on hover and have it aligned with my other button

Can you help me?

Thanks to you

html code

<center>
       <a href="" class="blockoPayBtn" data-toggle="modal" data-uid="a48e713c51ff4222">
            <img width="160" src="./img/donate.png">
       </a>
            <script src="https://www.blockonomics.co/js/pay_button.js"></script>
  </center>
  </div>
        <div class="ditails">
            <h2>test<span>xxxxx</span> xxxxxxx</h2>
                <p>
                  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
                </p>
                <a href="https://test.be/"><button>See the Project</button></a>
        </div>

css

button {
    display: inline-block;
    padding: 15px 25px;
    margin: 0px 50px;
    font-size: 24px;
    cursor: pointer;
    text-align: center;
    text-decoration: none;
    outline: none;
    color: white;
    background-color: var(--prime-color);
    border: none;
    border-radius: 15px;
}

button:hover {
    background-color: #808080;
}