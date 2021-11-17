Display 1st child at last using CSS

Hello,

I have the following HTML:

<div id="1234"> <ul> <li class="col-md-4"> <img src="/image/1.jpg"> <h3 class="h3text"> Name 1 </h3> <div class="clr"></div> </li> <li class="col-md-4"> <img src="/image/2.jpg"> <h3 class="h3text"> Name 2 </h3> <div class="clr"></div> </li> ....and many more....... </ul> </div>

I would like to display the 1st child at last. I have tried the css below but not working:

#1234 { display: flex; } .col-md-4:nth-child(1) { order: 100; }

I need the items to display in 3 columns, any idea ?