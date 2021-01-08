Problems with order in responsive design

I would be grateful for any help anyone has to offer. A friend’s wife has a website on Wix but I am trying to recreate an approximation of it with a view to him taking over further development of it. There is some responsive behaviour on one page that I am trying to emulate (other pages do similar so I want to try and nail the underlying principle).
I have 14
<article>s, some of which contain several
<p>s of text, some of which contain images.
In mobile I want the
<article>s to be in a specific order, in a column. In desktop I want the text articles to be in the middle of three columns with the remaining images split between a column on the left and a column oon the right.
I started with the mobile layout. I made a container, called
<section class="outdoorSection"> inside which the 14 child
<article>s. The
<section class="outdoorSection"> is styled as
display: flex; and
flex-direction: column;. The articles are in the order in which I want to use them for desktop.
I have then used a series of lines of CSS (lines 163 - 176) that alter the order of the child articles (the lines are eg
section.outdoorSection > article:nth-child(11) {order: 1;}:
To then try and change it to the desktop layout I added a media query to change
<section class="outdoorSection"> to
display: grid; and
grid-template-columns: 2fr 4fr 2fr;. Now this is where the trouble started. I had to group the 14 articles into three
<div>s in order to insert one
<div> into each column. But this then meant that the 14
section.outdoorSection > article:nth-child(11) {order: 1;} statements where no longer correct. So I altered them to, eg,
section.outdoorSection > div.text > article:nth-child(8) {order: 1;} - see lines 168 - 181 here:
Now I know that these lines correctly identify the
<article>s because I added some
{border: solid 1px red;} type declarations to some of them. But the order displayed in mobile did not change to the desired order - they just displayed in the order in which they were written in the html. I think this is because of the <div> tags that I had added which meant that the 14
s were no longer children of the ``` container.
Is there anything I can do about this without getting involved with javascript? I can’t help wondering if I have overcomplicated matters. If it cannot be achieved in pure HTML and CSS I wonder if javascript could be used to remove add the three
<div>s in desktop?
Thank you to anyone who has read this far. I have had some outstanding help from PaulOB in the last few weeks so am hopeful of some sage advice from him or anyone else. Thank you.