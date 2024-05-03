Discourse / Error when clicking on the homepage logo / Java Codes

Hi everyone!

I will show you with image.

These codes pull the Tags to the left of the topics.

But every time I click on the logo I get an error.

<script> function moveTagsToTitle() { const mainLinks = document.querySelectorAll('.main-link'); mainLinks.forEach(mainLink => { const discourseTags = mainLink.querySelector('.discourse-tags'); const titleElement = mainLink.querySelector('.title'); if (discourseTags && titleElement) { const tags = discourseTags.querySelectorAll('.discourse-tag'); tags.forEach(tag => { const tagSpan = document.createElement('span'); tagSpan.className = 'discourse-tag box'; tagSpan.textContent = tag.textContent; tagSpan.style.fontSize = 'var(--font-down-2)'; tagSpan.style.borderRadius = '10px'; tagSpan.style.border = '1px solid #444460'; tagSpan.style.backgroundColor = '#1f1f33'; tagSpan.style.margin = '2px'; tagSpan.style.display = 'inline-block'; tagSpan.style.overflow = 'hidden'; tagSpan.style.whiteSpace = 'nowrap'; tagSpan.style.textOverflow = 'ellipsis'; tagSpan.style.verticalAlign = 'middle'; tagSpan.style.marginRight = '5px'; tagSpan.style.marginLeft = '-6px'; titleElement.insertBefore(tagSpan, titleElement.firstChild); }); if (discourseTags.parentNode) { discourseTags.parentNode.removeChild(discourseTags); } } }); const topicHeaderExtras = document.querySelectorAll('.topic-header-extra'); topicHeaderExtras.forEach(topicHeaderExtra => { const discourseTags = topicHeaderExtra.querySelector('.discourse-tags'); const tags = discourseTags.querySelectorAll('.discourse-tag'); tags.forEach(tag => { tag.className = 'discourse-tag box'; tag.style.borderRadius = '10px'; tag.style.border = '1px solid #444460'; tag.style.backgroundColor = '#1f1f33'; tag.style.margin = '1px'; tag.style.padding = '2px 8px'; tag.style.display = 'inline-block'; tag.style.overflow = 'hidden'; tag.style.whiteSpace = 'nowrap'; tag.style.textOverflow = 'ellipsis'; tag.style.verticalAlign = 'middle'; tag.style.marginRight = '5px'; tag.style.marginBottom = '5px'; }); }); } window.addEventListener('load', moveTagsToTitle); const observer = new MutationObserver(moveTagsToTitle); const targetNode = document.body; const observerOptions = { childList: true, subtree: true }; observer.observe(targetNode, observerOptions); </script>

Now I changed the codes to these codes but it does not work as I wanted.

<script> function moveTagsToTitle() { const mainLinks = document.querySelectorAll('.main-link'); mainLinks.forEach(mainLink => { const discourseTags = mainLink.querySelector('.discourse-tags'); const titleElement = mainLink.querySelector('.title'); if (discourseTags && titleElement) { const tags = discourseTags.querySelectorAll('.discourse-tag'); tags.forEach(tag => { const tagSpan = document.createElement('span'); tagSpan.className = 'discourse-tag box'; tagSpan.textContent = tag.textContent; tagSpan.style.fontSize = 'var(--font-down-2)'; tagSpan.style.borderRadius = '10px'; tagSpan.style.border = '1px solid #444460'; tagSpan.style.backgroundColor = '#1f1f33'; tagSpan.style.margin = '2px'; tagSpan.style.display = 'inline-block'; tagSpan.style.overflow = 'hidden'; tagSpan.style.whiteSpace = 'nowrap'; tagSpan.style.textOverflow = 'ellipsis'; tagSpan.style.verticalAlign = 'middle'; tagSpan.style.marginRight = '5px'; tagSpan.style.marginLeft = '-6px'; titleElement.insertBefore(tagSpan, titleElement.firstChild); }); if (discourseTags.parentNode) { discourseTags.parentNode.removeChild(discourseTags); } var pElement = document.getElementById('site-logo').parentNode; //var pElement = document.createElement('a'); //pElement.innerHTML = aElement.innerHTML; //aElement.replaceWith(pElement); pElement.href = 'https://pvpfarm.com/'; pElement.style.cursor = 'pointer'; pElement.onclick = function() { window.location.href = '/'; }; //document.getElementById('site-logo').parentNode.href = '/'; } }); const topicHeaderExtras = document.querySelectorAll('.topic-header-extra'); topicHeaderExtras.forEach(topicHeaderExtra => { const discourseTags = topicHeaderExtra.querySelector('.discourse-tags'); const tags = discourseTags.querySelectorAll('.discourse-tag'); tags.forEach(tag => { tag.className = 'discourse-tag box'; tag.style.borderRadius = '10px'; tag.style.border = '1px solid #444460'; tag.style.backgroundColor = '#1f1f33'; tag.style.margin = '1px'; tag.style.padding = '2px 8px'; tag.style.display = 'inline-block'; tag.style.overflow = 'hidden'; tag.style.whiteSpace = 'nowrap'; tag.style.textOverflow = 'ellipsis'; tag.style.verticalAlign = 'middle'; tag.style.marginRight = '5px'; tag.style.marginBottom = '5px'; }); }); } window.addEventListener('load', moveTagsToTitle); const observer = new MutationObserver(moveTagsToTitle); const targetNode = document.body; const observerOptions = { childList: true, subtree: true }; observer.observe(targetNode, observerOptions); </script>

Can a hero help me please ?

I don’t want to get this error when I click on the logo.