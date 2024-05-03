Discourse / Error when clicking on the homepage logo / Java Codes

JavaScript
1

Hi everyone!
I will show you with image.

mistake
mistake2544×675 81.4 KB

These codes pull the Tags to the left of the topics.
But every time I click on the logo I get an error.

<script>
function moveTagsToTitle() {
    const mainLinks = document.querySelectorAll('.main-link');
    mainLinks.forEach(mainLink => {
        const discourseTags = mainLink.querySelector('.discourse-tags');
        const titleElement = mainLink.querySelector('.title');

        if (discourseTags && titleElement) {
            const tags = discourseTags.querySelectorAll('.discourse-tag');

            tags.forEach(tag => {
                const tagSpan = document.createElement('span');
                tagSpan.className = 'discourse-tag box';
                tagSpan.textContent = tag.textContent;
                tagSpan.style.fontSize = 'var(--font-down-2)';
                tagSpan.style.borderRadius = '10px';
                tagSpan.style.border = '1px solid #444460';
                tagSpan.style.backgroundColor = '#1f1f33';
                tagSpan.style.margin = '2px';
                tagSpan.style.display = 'inline-block';
                tagSpan.style.overflow = 'hidden';
                tagSpan.style.whiteSpace = 'nowrap';
                tagSpan.style.textOverflow = 'ellipsis';
                tagSpan.style.verticalAlign = 'middle';
                tagSpan.style.marginRight = '5px';
                tagSpan.style.marginLeft = '-6px';
                titleElement.insertBefore(tagSpan, titleElement.firstChild);
            });

            if (discourseTags.parentNode) {
                discourseTags.parentNode.removeChild(discourseTags);
            }
        }
    });

    const topicHeaderExtras = document.querySelectorAll('.topic-header-extra');

    topicHeaderExtras.forEach(topicHeaderExtra => {
        const discourseTags = topicHeaderExtra.querySelector('.discourse-tags');
        const tags = discourseTags.querySelectorAll('.discourse-tag');

        tags.forEach(tag => {
            tag.className = 'discourse-tag box';

            tag.style.borderRadius = '10px';
            tag.style.border = '1px solid #444460';
            tag.style.backgroundColor = '#1f1f33';
            tag.style.margin = '1px';
            tag.style.padding = '2px 8px';
            tag.style.display = 'inline-block';
            tag.style.overflow = 'hidden';
            tag.style.whiteSpace = 'nowrap';
            tag.style.textOverflow = 'ellipsis';
            tag.style.verticalAlign = 'middle';
            tag.style.marginRight = '5px';
            tag.style.marginBottom = '5px';
        });
    });
}

window.addEventListener('load', moveTagsToTitle);
const observer = new MutationObserver(moveTagsToTitle);
const targetNode = document.body;
const observerOptions = {
    childList: true,
    subtree: true
};
observer.observe(targetNode, observerOptions);
</script>

Now I changed the codes to these codes but it does not work as I wanted.

<script>
function moveTagsToTitle() {
    const mainLinks = document.querySelectorAll('.main-link');
    mainLinks.forEach(mainLink => {
        const discourseTags = mainLink.querySelector('.discourse-tags');
        const titleElement = mainLink.querySelector('.title');

        if (discourseTags && titleElement) {
            const tags = discourseTags.querySelectorAll('.discourse-tag');

            tags.forEach(tag => {
                const tagSpan = document.createElement('span');
                tagSpan.className = 'discourse-tag box';
                tagSpan.textContent = tag.textContent;
                tagSpan.style.fontSize = 'var(--font-down-2)';
                tagSpan.style.borderRadius = '10px';
                tagSpan.style.border = '1px solid #444460';
                tagSpan.style.backgroundColor = '#1f1f33';
                tagSpan.style.margin = '2px';
                tagSpan.style.display = 'inline-block';
                tagSpan.style.overflow = 'hidden';
                tagSpan.style.whiteSpace = 'nowrap';
                tagSpan.style.textOverflow = 'ellipsis';
                tagSpan.style.verticalAlign = 'middle';
                tagSpan.style.marginRight = '5px';
                tagSpan.style.marginLeft = '-6px';
                titleElement.insertBefore(tagSpan, titleElement.firstChild);
            });

            if (discourseTags.parentNode) {
                discourseTags.parentNode.removeChild(discourseTags);
            }
            


            

                    var pElement = document.getElementById('site-logo').parentNode;
                    //var pElement = document.createElement('a');
                    //pElement.innerHTML = aElement.innerHTML;
                    //aElement.replaceWith(pElement);
                    pElement.href = 'https://pvpfarm.com/';
                    pElement.style.cursor = 'pointer'; 
                    pElement.onclick = function() {
                      window.location.href = '/';
                    };
                    //document.getElementById('site-logo').parentNode.href = '/';
                
            


        }
    });

    const topicHeaderExtras = document.querySelectorAll('.topic-header-extra');

    topicHeaderExtras.forEach(topicHeaderExtra => {
        const discourseTags = topicHeaderExtra.querySelector('.discourse-tags');
        const tags = discourseTags.querySelectorAll('.discourse-tag');

        tags.forEach(tag => {
            tag.className = 'discourse-tag box';

            tag.style.borderRadius = '10px';
            tag.style.border = '1px solid #444460';
            tag.style.backgroundColor = '#1f1f33';
            tag.style.margin = '1px';
            tag.style.padding = '2px 8px';
            tag.style.display = 'inline-block';
            tag.style.overflow = 'hidden';
            tag.style.whiteSpace = 'nowrap';
            tag.style.textOverflow = 'ellipsis';
            tag.style.verticalAlign = 'middle';
            tag.style.marginRight = '5px';
            tag.style.marginBottom = '5px';
        });
    });
}

window.addEventListener('load', moveTagsToTitle);
const observer = new MutationObserver(moveTagsToTitle);
const targetNode = document.body;
const observerOptions = {
    childList: true,
    subtree: true
};
observer.observe(targetNode, observerOptions);
</script>

Can a hero help me please ? :pray:

I don’t want to get this error when I click on the logo. :confused: