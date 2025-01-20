Add a title to my logo

JavaScript
Hello,

How can I add a title to my logo without moving the navbar menus ?

I tried adding this in the logo div and the navbar menu is shifted to the right.

<div className="text-4xl pb-3 md:text-7xl px-6 text-center  bg-clip-text text-transparent bg-gradient-to-b from-neutral-50 to bg-neutral-400 bg-opacity-50">
     Mon Titre
</div>

Sans titre
Sans titre712×182 9.24 KB

navbar.tsx

return (
    <div>
      <div className="p-6 md:p-10 flex items-center justify-between z-50">
        <div>
          <Link className="cursor-pointer" href="/">
            <Image
              priority
              src="/logo/logo.svg"
              alt="Logo"
              width={100}
              height={100}
              className="w-10 h-10 md:w-14 md:h-14"
            />
          </Link>
        </div>
        
        <div
          className="cursor-pointer hidden 
            md:flex space-x-10 items-center
             text-slate-300 text-center 
             bg-clip-text text-transparent 
             bg-gradient-to-b from-neutral-50
              to bg-neutral-400 bg-opacity-50"
        >
          <div onClick={scrollToWebsiteDesign} className="hover:text-gray-50">
            Website Design
          </div>
          <div onClick={scrollToGraphicDesign} className="hover:text-gray-50">
            Graphic Design
          </div>