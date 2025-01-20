Hello,
How can I add a title to my logo without moving the navbar menus ?
I tried adding this in the logo div and the navbar menu is shifted to the right.
<div className="text-4xl pb-3 md:text-7xl px-6 text-center bg-clip-text text-transparent bg-gradient-to-b from-neutral-50 to bg-neutral-400 bg-opacity-50">
Mon Titre
</div>
navbar.tsx
return (
<div>
<div className="p-6 md:p-10 flex items-center justify-between z-50">
<div>
<Link className="cursor-pointer" href="/">
<Image
priority
src="/logo/logo.svg"
alt="Logo"
width={100}
height={100}
className="w-10 h-10 md:w-14 md:h-14"
/>
</Link>
</div>
<div
className="cursor-pointer hidden
md:flex space-x-10 items-center
text-slate-300 text-center
bg-clip-text text-transparent
bg-gradient-to-b from-neutral-50
to bg-neutral-400 bg-opacity-50"
>
<div onClick={scrollToWebsiteDesign} className="hover:text-gray-50">
Website Design
</div>
<div onClick={scrollToGraphicDesign} className="hover:text-gray-50">
Graphic Design
</div>