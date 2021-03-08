Discord.js "SyntaxError: await is only valid in async function"

Hey! So I’m trying to code a minigame for a Discord.js economy system. It’s a guessing game, where the bot generates 3 random words from a set and the user has to reply with them. Here’s my code:

const profileModel = require("../models/profileSchema"); module.exports = { name: "work", description: "work for coins", async execute(client, message, args, Discord, profileData) { let firstWords =[ "ugly", "clean", "shiny", "chubby", "scary", "tiny", "huge" ] let firstWord = firstWords[Math.floor(Math.random() * firstWords.length)]; let secondWords =[ "blue", "red", "purple", "green", "pink", "orange", "turqoise" ] let secondWord = secondWords[Math.floor(Math.random() * secondWords.length)]; let thirdWords =[ "cat", "bird", "mouse", "ferret", "fish", "horse", "snake", "dog" ] let thirdWord = thirdWords[Math.floor(Math.random() * thirdWords.length)]; let embed = new Discord.MessageEmbed() .setColor('#ec5252') .setTitle('Work Guessing Game') .setDescription('Memorize the following words and then guess them. Answer like so: "?guesswords word1, word2, word3"') .addField( 'Word 1:', firstWord) .addField('Word 2:', secondWord) .addField('Word 3:', thirdWord) message.channel.send(embed) .then(msg => { msg.delete({ timeout: 10000 }) }) .catch(console.error); message.channel.awaitMessages(m => m.author.id == message.author.id, {max: 1, time: 30000}).then(collected => { if (collected.first().content.toLowerCase() == `${firstWord}, ${secondWord}, ${thirdWord}`) { await profileModel.findOneAndUpdate( { userID: message.author.id }, { $inc: { coins: 100, }, } ); message.reply('Correct! You earned 100 coins.'); } else message.reply(`Sorry, incorrect. The correct answers were ${firstWord}, ${secondWord}, and ${thirdWord}. You didnt get paid.`); }).catch(() => { message.reply('Out of time!'); }); } }

When I try to run my code in the the terminal, I get this error:

SyntaxError: await is only valid in async function

How do I fix this? If you see any additional errors in my code, please let me know. Thank you so much!