Disable ajax reload in cart page

i have some custom coding which is creating trouble with woocommerce cart page ajax function, i want disable ajax on cart page so that page reload on updating/removing product from cart page, i have disable from woocommerce setting but its not efective on cart page

target remove button class with jquery and force to reload page but due ajax enable on cart page its not working, items does remove

$(document).ready(function () { $(" .remove").click(function () { location.reload(true); }); });

where class remove is cart page red remove button



