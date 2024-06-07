Different style font color depending on different payload values from node red

Hi,

I have a node red template with html to show some payloads on a screen.

like:

<div style="font-family:direction; color:{{msg.payload.bits.toString(2)[31]==1 ? 'red' : 'white'}};">H</div>

The letter H is in collor red or white depending on the value msg.payload.bits.toString(2)[31]

That is working fine.

I made already:

<div style="font-family:direction ">{{msg.payload.bits.toString(2)[30]==1 ? "A" : " "}}{msg.payload.bits.toString(2)[29]==1 ? "J" : " "}}</div>

With bit30, I have “A” or space on screen or with bit29, I get “J” or space on screen…

We can’t have both at the same time.

Now I like to have the letter “A” depending of msg.payload.bits.toString(2)[30] in red or white color

or

the letter “J” depending of msg.payload.bits.toString(2)[29] in blue or white colorJ

I’am new in html-javascript and don’t know how to fix it.