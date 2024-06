Hi,

I have a node red template with html to show some payloads on a screen.

like:

<div style="font-family:direction; color:red;">{{msg.payload.bits.toString(2)[31]==1 ? "H" : " "}}</div>

That’s working, We see a “H” in red or a space depending on the value of msg.payload.bits.toString(2)[31].

Now i like a “H” in red or white depending on that value. But I’am new in javascript and I don’t know where to start.

Can somebody point me in the right direction?