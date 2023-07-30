Design to Html code

I’ve designed this in Illustrator and i wonder
a) what is the equivalent to html code for this?
b) if there is a way to convert what ive designed to html code using an app
I’ve designed this in Illustrator and i wonder
The HTML for this will be quite simple, a block container, within it a heading followed by paragraph.
Eg:
<div>
<h1>Lorem</h1>
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor...</p>
</div>
However to make it look like your design you will also need CSS code.
HTML only provides structure for the content, it is CSS that give a design its look.