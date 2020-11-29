PDO Error Management

<?php 
$mysql = 'mysql:host=localhost;dbname:toolcula_apps';
try {
  $db  = new PDO($mysql,'toolcula_apps','##');
  $sql = 'SELECT car_id, make, yearmade, mileage, transmission,
  price, description FROM cars
  INNER JOIN makes USING (make_id)
  WHERE yearmade > 2008
  ORDER BY price';
  $result = $db->query($sql);
  if ($db->error) {
    $error = $db->error;
  }
  
} catch (PDOException $e) {
  $error = $e->getMessage();  
}

if (isset($error)) {
  echo $error;
}else{
  echo 'The DB connection is established';
}

I was going through a PDO course, and I encountered such a PDO system.
I have difficulty understanding one thing: If we are using Try Catch system for a PDO why we are using another error management system:

if (isset($error)) {
  echo $error;
}else{
  echo 'The DB connection is established';
}