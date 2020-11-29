PDO Error Management

<?php
$mysql = 'mysql:host=localhost;dbname:toolcula_apps';
try {
$db = new PDO($mysql,'toolcula_apps','##');
$sql = 'SELECT car_id, make, yearmade, mileage, transmission,
price, description FROM cars
INNER JOIN makes USING (make_id)
WHERE yearmade > 2008
ORDER BY price';
$result = $db->query($sql);
if ($db->error) {
$error = $db->error;
}
} catch (PDOException $e) {
$error = $e->getMessage();
}
if (isset($error)) {
echo $error;
}else{
echo 'The DB connection is established';
}
I was going through a PDO course, and I encountered such a PDO system.
I have difficulty understanding one thing: If we are using Try Catch system for a PDO why we are using another error management system:
if (isset($error)) {
echo $error;
}else{
echo 'The DB connection is established';
}