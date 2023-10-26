Dates on iOS

My code below works fine on PC Chrome but not on Chrome on iOS

const convertedLocalTimeString = convertedLocalTime.toLocaleString(); console.log(`Visitor local time ${visitorLocalTimeString} and converted local time ${convertedLocalTimeString}`); const convertedTime = new Date(convertedLocalTimeString); console.log(`converted time ${convertedTime}`) //invalid date on console

Is there a reason why this doesnt work on iOS?