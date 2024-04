I have an issue with this date but not quite sure why this is happening.

const a = something.toLocaleString(); // 2024/04/04, 3:17:07 p.m. const b = a.replace(/-/g,"/"); // 2024/04/04, 3:17:07 p.m. const x = new Date(b); // Invalid Date

Why does this work in Chrome but not in Edge or Firefox