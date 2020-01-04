Date input and validation

#1

I have noticed that if I use the date input type, it requests the date in dd/mm/yyyy format (the right format, rather than the US format :shifty: ) but the value is returned in the POST array in the format yyyy-mm-dd - at least it does in FF, Chrome and Edge.

However, if the browser doesn’t support the date input type, the value is treated as a text field (which I gather is the fallback for the newer input types) and passed in the format dd/mm/yyyy as entered.

This makes validating the date a bit of a PITA as I need to check the format of the returned value.

Have I understood this correctly. or have I missed something?

#2

This is not really my area but I think you have it all correct.

The MDN site confirms what you say and has some workarounds

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/input/date

I’m guessing you’ve seen that already though :slight_smile:

#3

If you g for the very simple first example, without the javascript, you can enhance it usability by adding a placeholder attribute.

<input type="date" name="bday" required pattern="\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2}" placeholder="yyyy-mm-dd">

Like the pattern attribute, supporting browsers will ignore it, but those that fallback to text will show it, giving a hint to the expected format, so they don’t have to keep guessing when it continues to flag as invalid. I would think that date format may seem backward to many non-devs and not an ovbious choice for them.