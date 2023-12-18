Wanted to enforce mm/dd/yyyy date format

i have one text input field where date need to be entered in mm/dd/yyyy format and should generate error if I enter date in any other format upon clicking submit button, but failed to do that with regex. Even When i entered date in mm/dd/yy format, its still submitting the form.

<html>
<form method ="post" action = "a.php">
<div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
		<label>Date of Registration :</label><input type="date"    pattern="(?:19|20)[0-9]{2}-(?:(?:0[1-9]|1[0-2])-(?:0[1-9]|1[0-9]|2[0-9])|(?:(?!02)(?:0[1-9]|1[0-2])-(?:30))|(?:(?:0[13578]|1[02])-31))"  name="dateq" id="dateq" class="form-control" Required>
		</div> </div> </div>
<input type = submit value = submit>
</form>

can any expert guide whats wrong with it ???