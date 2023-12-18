Wanted to enforce mm/dd/yyyy date format

i have one text input field where date need to be entered in mm/dd/yyyy format and should generate error if I enter date in any other format upon clicking submit button, but failed to do that with regex. Even When i entered date in mm/dd/yy format, its still submitting the form.

<html> <form method ="post" action = "a.php"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"> <label>Date of Registration :</label><input type="date" pattern="(?:19|20)[0-9]{2}-(?:(?:0[1-9]|1[0-2])-(?:0[1-9]|1[0-9]|2[0-9])|(?:(?!02)(?:0[1-9]|1[0-2])-(?:30))|(?:(?:0[13578]|1[02])-31))" name="dateq" id="dateq" class="form-control" Required> </div> </div> </div> <input type = submit value = submit> </form>

can any expert guide whats wrong with it ???