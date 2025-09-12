Hi
Can someone please share a custom css code to hide the text “No ratings found yet” on the Dokan plugin store vendor page?
The text is showing on the other Vendor pages as well.
Thanks in advance.
Add this…
.dokan-single-store .profile-frame .profile-info-box .profile-info-summery-wrapper .profile-info-summery .profile-info li {
color: transparent;
}
…to your CSS
How about just using…
.dokan-store-rating {
display: none;
}
Then of course when you want to show it again, you can just flip it to “display: block;” or just not render this rule.
Unfortunately, neither of the 2x custom css code are working.