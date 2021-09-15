CSV to JSON but columns instead of rows

It’s certainly doable.

Let’s first shatter the CSV into a multidimensional array. (We’re gonna need all the data separated ahead of time.)

function csvJSONvert(csv) { var array = csv.split("

").map((x) => x.split(","));

Now walk your shattered array; rather than walking the length of the lines, we walk the length of the first ‘line’, which should represent the ‘rows’ of the data. (Again, if your data in line 1 is not complete, this will cause problems.)

var result = []; //holding place for my result for(var i = 1; i < array[0].length; i++) { //Foreach 'Row' of my Data var obj = {}; //take an empty object, for(var j=0; j < array.length; j++) { //foreach 'column' of my data obj[array[j][0]] = array[j][i]; //instantiate property. //the i'th element of the j'th entry is the value for that cell. //the 0th element of the j'th entry is the property name. } result.push(obj); //Finished with this one, put it away. } return JSON.stringify(result); //Returns the JSON of the array of my results. }

This does assume that the values in the ‘headers’ (column A) are valid javascript property names.