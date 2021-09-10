CSV to JSON but columns instead of rows

JavaScript
First I take the whole CSV file and split it into an array of lines. Then, I take the first line, which should be the headers, and split that by a comma into an array.

I have a google spreadsheet which uses “column A” as its headers. It seems the typical CSV->JSON functions expect Row1 to be the headers. Is there a simple way to reverse the logic of this function?

function csvJSON(csv){
        

        var lines=csv.split("\n");
        var result = [];
        var headers=lines[0].split(",");
        for(var i=1;i<lines.length;i++){
          var obj = {};
          var currentline=lines[i].split(",");
          for(var j=0;j<headers.length;j++){
            obj[headers[j]] = currentline[j];
          }
          result.push(obj);
        }
        return JSON.stringify(result); //JSON
      }