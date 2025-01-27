Working with tabular data? JSON vs CSV strings?

I am building a plugin for Wordpress that uses Ag-Grid as a UI to manipulate a data table. The user would be creating several (maybe dozens, hundreds?) of different tables, so storing them each as their own sql table isn’t feasible.

I suppose at this point I’m left with storing the data either as JSON or strings that represent a csvs.

The prototype I’ve built uses JSON like

[ { "Department":"Sheriff", "Budget":100000, "MeetAt":"2025-01-26T14:30:00Z", "preferredColor":"red", "PostContent":"<div> </div>" }, { "Department":"Assessor", "Budget":20000, "MeetAt":"2025-01-26T14:30:00Z", "preferredColor":"#232323", "PostContent":"<div> </div>" }, { "Department":"Treasurer", "Budget":30000, "MeetAt":"2025-01-26T14:30:00Z", "preferredColor":"#E72323", "PostContent":"<div> </div>" } ]

where each of the keys in the objects represents a column in the table (which means each object represents a row).

CSV strings kind of make more sense to my brain, but I suspect that that would lead mean it would be easier to screw up the integrity of the data.

What’s the typical way of working with tabular data in javascript?