CSS Targeting On Select Options Not Working

Hi All

We’re attempting to edit the background colour and font on the select options on a form, you’ll see the title useage and first option “home office”

The site address is https://uk607.directrouter.com/~maxnwlgq/

We’re using the CSS selector option {

background: white;

color: #30556D;

font-weight: 500;

}

.elementor-13 .elementor-element.elementor-element-72c225d .elementor-field-group .elementor-select-wrapper::before {

color: #30556d;}

This works on firefox on mac but not chrome or safari, would someone be able to point out where we’re going wrong?

Many Thanks in advance