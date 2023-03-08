CSS Ribbon with pointed border

Hi there,
I have this ribbon with a pointed left side. However, I would like the right hand side to have the same pointed look as the left.
Can anyone suggest how I can do this? I have tried adding a border-right but it didn’t work:
Hi there,
I have this ribbon with a pointed left side. However, I would like the right hand side to have the same pointed look as the left.
Can anyone suggest how I can do this? I have tried adding a border-right but it didn’t work:
I would use clip-path rather than fixed width borders and then you don’t have to worry about text scaling breaking the effect.