CSS isn't importing into my HTML file

I have an HTML file (called index.html , which contains an <iframe> element that displays another HTML file (called home.html ). I’m trying to style the fonts on both pages with a file ( /styling/style.css ). Here is the content of the files:

index.html :

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <script type="module" src="https://unpkg.com/@fluentui/web-components"></script> <p>Testing header...</p> <style type="text/css"> body, html { margin: 0; padding: 0; height: 100%; overflow: hidden; } #content { position:absolute; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; top: 0px; } </style> <link href="/styling/style.css"/> </head> <body> <iframe width="100%" height="100%" src="home.html"></iframe> </body> </html>

home.html :

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <script type="module" src="https://unpkg.com/@fluentui/web-components"></script> <link href="/styling/style.css"/> </head> <body> <fluent-button>Wow!</fluent-button> <fluent-card> <h1>What is Formal Software?</h1> </fluent-card> <fluent-card> <fluent-card> <img src="https://formalsoftware.great-site.net/assets/texTypeLogo.png"/> </fluent-card> </fluent-card> </body> </html>

/styling/style.css :

html { background-color: black; } h1 { font-family: 'Segoe UI'; font-size: 36px; font-weight: bold; color: blue; }

But I see the wrong fonts and no black background:





What am I doing wrong here?