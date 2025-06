I am developing in localhost, VSCode editor

I have two CSS files linked in a webpage.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="/CSS/File1.css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="/CSS/File2.css">

The file path for the CSS files is http://Project/Folder/CSS/

The webpage is in the Folder directory.

HTTP cannot access the CSS files, network Status for both CSS files is 404 because HTTP is using the wrong file path. In console GET http://Project/CSS.

Why is GET showing/using the wrong file path?