Css file doesn't work off server: Firefox might be giving me a clue

I am really new to web design. I have an ESP32 functioning as a web socket server.

I have a weird situation where my web pages work fine locally (i.e. double click on the file) but when I serve them off my ESP32 the css is ignored. I know the exact same files are being served up locally or off the ESP32 because I compared each of the html, css, and js against the originals and what appears in the browser in debug mode so the issue is almost certainly with the file contents. Also because this usually comes up, I have cleared caches, etc…

In development mode I get no errors from Opera, Chrome, or Edge, but Firefox says

The stylesheet http://192.168.1.232/styles.css was not loaded because its MIME type, “text/html”, is not “text/css”. 192.168.1.232

The script from “http://192.168.1.232/ESP-UI.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“text/html”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. 192.168.1.2

I suspect this is a clue: perhaps the MIME type needs to be specified by the server but is known locally. The thing is, I have specified the type (see below). I pretty much cut and pasted these from various examples. (hence the commented out lines. What am I doing wrong?

My html file header is

ESP32 Servertitle> Thanks