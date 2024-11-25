Cropperjs Save Issues

Hi All… I want to use cropperjs 1.6.2 and have got everything working the way i want except for 1 thing… the image being saved is not the cropped image… it is the original/holding image… my js is not great and the help so far has not fixed this issue… cropperjs 1.6.2 is here - https://fengyuanchen.github.io/cropperjs/ - here is my submit code so far:

if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST') { $filename = $_POST['filename'] ?? 'profile_photo.png'; $img = $_POST['croppedImage'] ?? ''; if ($img) { $img = str_replace('data:image/png;base64,', '', $img); $img = str_replace(' ', '+', $img); $data = base64_decode($img); // Save the image $directory = '/home/website/public_html/images/account/profile-photos/'; $filePath = $directory . $filename; // Ensure the directory exists if (!is_dir($directory)) { mkdir($directory, 0755, true); } if (file_put_contents($filePath, $data)) { echo 'Image uploaded successfully.'; } else { echo 'Failed to save the image.'; } } else { echo 'No cropped image data received.'; } } else { echo 'Invalid request.'; }

and here is my form and js:

<form id="cropperForm" action="index.php?action=missionControl&nav=missionControl&subnav=yourAccount&do=profile&process=save " method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data"> <input type="hidden" name="croppedImage" id="croppedImageInput"> <input type="hidden" name="filename" value="profile_photo.png"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://website.com/resources/general/web-functions/cropperjs/docs/css/cropper.css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://website.com/resources/general/web-functions/cropperjs/docs/css/main.css"> <div> <div class="container text-center"> <div class="row justify-content-center"> <div class="col-md-9"> <div class="docs-demo"> <div class="img-container" style="max-height: 400px;"> <img id="imageToCrop" src="https://website.com/resources/general/mission-control/website-account/images/user-holding.png"> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="row justify-content-center" id="actions"> <div class="col-md-12 docs-buttons d-flex justify-content-center flex-wrap"> <!-- Button Groups --> <div class="btn-group"> <button type="button" class="btn btn-main-custom" data-method="zoom" data-option="0.1" title="Zoom In"> <span class="docs-tooltip" data-toggle="tooltip" title="Zoom In"> <span class="fa-light fa-magnifying-glass-plus"></span> </span> </button> <button type="button" class="btn btn-main-custom" data-method="zoom" data-option="-0.1" title="Zoom Out"> <span class="docs-tooltip" data-toggle="tooltip" title="Zoom Out"> <span class="fa-light fa-magnifying-glass-minus"></span> </span> </button> </div> <div class="btn-group"> <button type="button" class="btn btn-main-custom" data-method="move" data-option="-10" data-second-option="0" title="Move Left"> <span class="docs-tooltip" data-toggle="tooltip" title="Move Left"> <span class="fa-duotone fa-light fa-arrow-left"></span> </span> </button> <button type="button" class="btn btn-main-custom" data-method="move" data-option="10" data-second-option="0" title="Move Right"> <span class="docs-tooltip" data-toggle="tooltip" title="Move Right"> <span class="fa-duotone fa-light fa-arrow-right"></span> </span> </button> <button type="button" class="btn btn-main-custom" data-method="move" data-option="0" data-second-option="-10" title="Move Up"> <span class="docs-tooltip" data-toggle="tooltip" title="Move Up"> <span class="fa-duotone fa-light fa-arrow-up"></span> </span> </button> <button type="button" class="btn btn-main-custom" data-method="move" data-option="0" data-second-option="10" title="Move Down"> <span class="docs-tooltip" data-toggle="tooltip" title="Move Down"> <span class="fa-duotone fa-light fa-arrow-down"></span> </span> </button> </div> <div class="btn-group"> <button type="button" class="btn btn-main-custom" data-method="rotate" data-option="-45" title="Rotate Left"> <span class="docs-tooltip" data-toggle="tooltip" title="Rotate Left"> <span class="fa-light fa-arrow-rotate-left"></span> </span> </button> <button type="button" class="btn btn-main-custom" data-method="rotate" data-option="45" title="Rotate Right"> <span class="docs-tooltip" data-toggle="tooltip" title="Rotate Right"> <span class="fa-light fa-arrow-rotate-right"></span> </span> </button> </div> <div class="btn-group"> <button type="button" class="btn btn-main-custom" data-method="scaleX" data-option="-1" title="Flip Horizontal"> <span class="docs-tooltip" data-toggle="tooltip" title="Flip Left/Right"> <span class="fa-light fa-arrows-left-right"></span> </span> </button> <button type="button" class="btn btn-main-custom" data-method="scaleY" data-option="-1" title="Flip Vertical"> <span class="docs-tooltip" data-toggle="tooltip" title="Flip Up/Down"> <span class="fa-sharp fa-light fa-arrows-up-down"></span> </span> </button> </div> <div class="btn-group"> <label class="btn btn-main-custom btn-upload" for="inputImage" title="Upload image file"> <input type="file" class="sr-only" id="inputImage" name="file" accept="image/*"> <span class="docs-tooltip" data-toggle="tooltip" title="Upload Image"> <span class="fa-light fa-upload"></span> </span> </label> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-3 docs-toggles"></div> </div> </div> </div> <style> /* Ensure the crop area and preview are circular */ .cropper-view-box, .cropper-face { border-radius: 50%; /* Circular crop area */ } </style> <script src="https://unpkg.com/jquery@3/dist/jquery.slim.min.js" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <script src="https://website.com/resources/general/web-functions/cropperjs/docs/js/cropper.js"></script> <script> document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () { const Cropper = window.Cropper; const image = document.getElementById('imageToCrop'); const inputImage = document.getElementById('inputImage'); const form = document.getElementById('cropperForm'); const croppedImageInput = document.getElementById('croppedImageInput'); let cropper; let scaleX = 1; // Track horizontal flip let scaleY = 1; // Track vertical flip // Initialize Cropper.js cropper = new Cropper(image, { aspectRatio: 1, // Ensures square cropping, but will appear circular due to CSS viewMode: 1, // Restrict crop to image boundaries dragMode: 'move', // Allow moving the image cropBoxResizable: false, // Fixed crop box size cropBoxMovable: false, // Prevent moving crop box toggleDragModeOnDblclick: false, // Disable toggling drag mode ready: function () { console.log('Cropper is ready.'); }, }); // Attach toolbar actions document.querySelectorAll('[data-method]').forEach((button) => { button.addEventListener('click', function () { const method = this.getAttribute('data-method'); const option = this.getAttribute('data-option'); const secondOption = this.getAttribute('data-second-option'); if (cropper && method) { if (method === 'scaleX') { // Handle horizontal flip scaleX = -scaleX; cropper.scaleX(scaleX); } else if (method === 'scaleY') { // Handle vertical flip scaleY = -scaleY; cropper.scaleY(scaleY); } else { // Handle other actions const parsedOption = option ? parseFloat(option) : undefined; const parsedSecondOption = secondOption ? parseFloat(secondOption) : undefined; if (parsedSecondOption !== undefined) { cropper[method](parsedOption, parsedSecondOption); } else { cropper[method](parsedOption); } } } }); }); // Handle new image uploads inputImage.addEventListener('change', function () { const files = this.files; if (files && files.length) { const file = files[0]; if (/^image\/\w+/.test(file.type)) { const uploadedImageURL = URL.createObjectURL(file); image.src = uploadedImageURL; image.onload = function () { cropper.destroy(); // Destroy previous Cropper instance cropper = new Cropper(image, { aspectRatio: 1, viewMode: 1, dragMode: 'move', cropBoxResizable: false, cropBoxMovable: false, toggleDragModeOnDblclick: false, }); }; } else { alert('Please choose a valid image file.'); } } }); // Handle form submission form.addEventListener('submit', function (event) { event.preventDefault(); if (cropper) { const croppedCanvas = cropper.getCroppedCanvas({ width: 250, height: 250, fillColor: '#fff', // Background color for transparency }); if (croppedCanvas) { // Add Base64 cropped image to hidden input field croppedImageInput.value = croppedCanvas.toDataURL('image/png'); // Submit the form form.submit(); } else { alert('Failed to generate cropped image.'); } } else { alert('Cropper is not initialized.'); } }); }); </script> <div style="padding-bottom:1em;"></div> <div style="padding-bottom:1em;"> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-main-custom" style="width:100%;"> SAVE PROFILE PHOTO NOW <i class="fa-sharp fa-light fa-map-location"></i> <i class="fa-light fa-chevrons-right"></i> </button> </div> </form>

Any help with this would be great… I have a feeling that this is a pretty easy fix if you know what to do.

mrmbarnes