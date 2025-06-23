Cropper js - Cropper grid issue - Help please!

Hi All,

This is my first post having joined a moment ago.

I’ve been putting together an image editor as part of a private project and I’ve hit a roadblock with the crop grid (using cropper.js). If you look at the attached image the grid appears to be two rectangles (one plain and the other dotted blue lines) but they are not in sync. Ive spent days trying to resolve this.

I know Python but Im vibe coding all this JS in my HTML and the AI and I can’t fugure it out.

The AI and I had a breakthrough when we searched for the following in the DevConsole of Page Inspect with the grid selected.

document.querySelector(‘.cropper-canvas’).getBoundingClientRect()

This revealed how CropperJS overlays the crop box onto an image that hasn’t been properly recognized or sized by the browser “at the moment Cropper is initialized”. Even though my CSS Image Viewer container is correctly sized, the

#editorImage.getBoundingClientRect() returns the width: 0 , height: 0` meaning the browser doesn’t think the image has any size when Cropper is trying to work with it.

This mismatch creates:

A correctly functional crop grid that appears detached from the visible image.

Weird behavior like double outlines or click areas that feel offset.

If you look at the image you can see the big blue square is in the centre of the image when it ought to be bottom right.

Has anyone come across this before? All helpo would be much appreciated.

