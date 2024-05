snadyleiby: snadyleiby: I have to ask you why is a minature screen

device your choice for viewing HTML pages

I know you were asking @semicodin but I browse more sites on my phone that I do on a desktop these days and worldwide mobile views outstrip desktop by about 20%. That’s why responsive design is so important.

Also six months of the year I’m away I can’t get reliable internet connection on the desktop and I’d be lost without a mobile. I’m answering this on a mobile now while having 15 minutes outside in the sun

As to why you would choose to develop an a mobile that’s another question