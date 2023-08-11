Creating font sizes with this SASS function - Error

HTML & CSS
Hi there,

I am trying to create some font size classes and trying this code, but I am getting an error:

@function generate-font-sizes($start, $end) {
  @for $i from $start to $end {
    $class-name: unquote(".fs-#{$i}");
    #{$class-name} {
      font-size: #{$i}px;
    }
  }
}

@include generate-font-sizes(1, 200);

This is the error:
Error: Functions can only contain variable declarations and control directives.

and this is the line it refers to:
#{$class-name} {

Any ideas what is wrong with this?

I’ve read that I can escape it, but that didn’t work either.