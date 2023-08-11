Creating font sizes with this SASS function - Error

Hi there,

I am trying to create some font size classes and trying this code, but I am getting an error:

@function generate-font-sizes($start, $end) { @for $i from $start to $end { $class-name: unquote(".fs-#{$i}"); #{$class-name} { font-size: #{$i}px; } } } @include generate-font-sizes(1, 200);

This is the error:

Error: Functions can only contain variable declarations and control directives.

and this is the line it refers to:

#{$class-name} {

Any ideas what is wrong with this?

I’ve read that I can escape it, but that didn’t work either.